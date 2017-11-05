DNC Chair Perez: Ed Gillespie Is a ‘Fearmongering’ Bully

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez accused Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie of “fearmongering.”

advertisement

Perez said, “Well, you know, let’s be clear, Chuck, about what’s happening in the race in Virginia and all too many other races, dog whistle politics. Steve Bannon just endorsed Ed Gillespie in Virginia this morning, and throughout this campaign, Ed Gillespie has been fearmongering. He’s doing the same thing that Donald Trump did. That’s not fair. That’s not right. Virginia under Ralph Northam’s leadership and Justin Fairfax leadership, they’re looking for ways to unite people. When you hit the bully back, and the bully starts crying, those are crocodile tears to me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN