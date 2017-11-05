DNC Chair Tom Perez: Donna Brazile’s Claim Hillary Was ‘Incapacitated’ Is ‘Ludicrous’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile claim that after 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton fainted, she was “somehow incapacitated” was “ludicrous.”

advertisement

Perez said “I have great respect for Donna, consider a friend. She’s done a lot for the Democratic Party. The charge that Hillary Clinton was somehow incapacitated is, quite frankly, ludicrous. Hillary Clinton was a tireless senator, a tireless secretary of state and a tireless candidate.”

He added, “I don’t know what Donna Brazile fell for, all I know is under the rules and bylaws of the Democratic National Committee, she couldn’t have done this. Hillary Clinton was anything but incapacitated. She was tireless. She was a workhorse. And, frankly, what saddens me about this as much as anything is I think people who read that charge, which is just without merit, are going to perhaps start wondering about other claims in the book.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN