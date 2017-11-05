Donna Brazile: For Those Who Are Telling Me to Shut Up, I Tell Them ‘Go to Hell’

Former DNC chair @donnabrazile : For those who are telling me to shut up, I tell them "go to hell. I'm going to tell my story." pic.twitter.com/ppS5allr0O

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile discussed the controversy created by her upcoming book “Hacks” and said to those who are telling her to shut up should “go to hell.”

Brazile said, “For those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple months ago. You know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m going to tell my story.”

She added, “I’m not on the payroll, George. I care about my country. I care about out democracy. And I say go to hell, because why am I supposed to be the only person that is unable to tell my story?”

Critics of the book are unhappy about revelations that in August 2015, Hillary Clinton signed an agreement to control the party’s finances and strategy before the 2016 Democratic primary was decided by the voters.

