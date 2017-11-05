GOP Sen Lankford: ‘I Am a No’ on Taxes Unless Deficit Is Managed

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he would not support the Republican tax plan if it contributed to the deficit by a large margin.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: One question on the tax bill. You yourself said you know there are going to be a lot more iterations of this that come out. I’m curious, do you have a red line? You’ve been a big deficit hawk in the past. If this increases the debt, is that something you’re comfortable with supporting, even if the debt is increased, given that you have been a pretty tough critic of increasing the debt in the past?

LANKFORD: I’m actually not comfortable with increasing the debt. This has been a behind the scenes conversation for a long time. It’s one thing to be able to cut taxes, it’s another thing to say how are we going to deal with our debt and deficit? My main focus has been whatever economic growth model we put in place has to be reasonable to do it. If we cut taxes right now, we’re expecting a .4 percent growth in the economy to be able to offset that. That’s a pretty conservative estimate of economic growth. Our economy for the last ten years has not grown above 2 percent — above 3 percent a single year. We are stuck in a rut. We’re going to have to bump the record player to get something going on the economy again.

TODD: If this tax bill increases the debt too much, you’re a no?

LANKFORD: I am a no. I want to make sure that we have reasonable assumptions in the process for growth estimates.