Graham: Trump ‘Is Crossing a Line’ By Urging DOJ to Investigate Hillary

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said when President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton, he crossed a line.
Graham said, “The president of the United States is in charge of the executive branch, it’s not his job to be telling the attorney general to be prosecuting a particular individual or group. It is the attorney general’s job to do that independent.”
He added, “We have a rule of law that is independent of political influence, and when you call on your attorney general to prosecute your former opponent, that is crossing the line.”
(h/t The Hill)
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.