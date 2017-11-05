Graham: Trump ‘Is Crossing a Line’ By Urging DOJ to Investigate Hillary

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said when President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton, he crossed a line.

Graham said, “The president of the United States is in charge of the executive branch, it’s not his job to be telling the attorney general to be prosecuting a particular individual or group. It is the attorney general’s job to do that independent.”

He added, “We have a rule of law that is independent of political influence, and when you call on your attorney general to prosecute your former opponent, that is crossing the line.”

