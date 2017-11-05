Howard Dean: ‘I Expect That There’s a Good Likelihood Jared Kushner Will Be Indicted for Money Laundering’

Sunday on MSNBC, former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT), also the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, predicted Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, will be indicted for money laundering.

Host Keir Simmons pondered if Democrats would be able to capitalize politically on the controversy surrounding the White House, an aspect Dean seemed to dismiss.

“[W]e believe we may well have a criminal in the White House,” Dean said. “Certainly, he has a special interest in the Trump family and their investments. And we think there is substantial likelihood that he has laundered money. That’s what his associates have been charged with. And so, this is a very serious matter. I don’t think this about politics, actually.”

Dean declared special counsel Robert Mueller a “straight shooter” and then predicted that after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son were indicted, Mueller would go after Kushner next.

“The next step is going to be the Trump family itself,” Dean continued. “I expect that there’s a good likelihood Jaren Kushner will be indicted for money laundering. And then we’re going to have to see how far the Russian involvement goes. This is serious business. These people are undermining our democracy. And it appears to me what Bob Mueller is investigating is whether the president of the United States engaged with a foreign power in order to get where he got. That’s a very serious matter for this country.”

