Kellyanne Conway to CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘Stop Being So Jealous of Fox News’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took on host Brian Stelter and offered a critique of him and his network.

Conway said, “CNN used to be a place where people could tune in and get news all day long. Now they get spin and people’s opinions. I think CNN should own it. Why not say it’s in our commercial interest at CNN to be anti-Trump. We’re profitable if we’re against the president, most of our viewers are against the president. Just own it. Don’t you think that would be more profitable for CNN?”

Stelter shot back said, “I understand that you don’t want an adversarial media. I guess you just want everybody to be like Fox News, state-run media,”

Conway responded, “That’s not true. Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian, and their ratings. I think that would help if you drop the jealousy a little bit about Fox News. The fact is that we need a media that covers the facts.”

