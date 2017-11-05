Paul Ryan: We Will Let the Mueller Investigation ‘Take Its Course’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election should be allowed to “take its course.”

When asked if Mueller should step down, Ryan said “I’ve said all along we need to let these career professionals do their job, see it through. So I don’t think he should be stepping down, I don’t think he should be fired, and the president has made clear he’s not going to do that. So no, we will not interfere with this investigation, it will take its course, and we will let it take its course.”

He added, “We are also doing her own investigations here in the House, and the Senate has one as well come into Russia and into Russia’s meddling in our campaign. These Russia investigations will take their course. We need to find out exactly what they did to our country, how and why they didn’t, and then how do we prevent them from doing it in the future and let these career professionals at DOJ just do their jobs and finish their job. And that is what we are going to do, let them do that.”

