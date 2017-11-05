Peter Schweizer Calls for Independent Investigation into Clinton Foundation’s Ties to Uranium One Deal

Sunday, Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, author of “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” called for an independent investigation into the Clinton Foundation’s ties to the Uranium One deal.

advertisement

Schweizer said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” that Hillary Clinton cannot be “trusted” at her word that the foundation’s donations had nothing to do with the deal because “she has been known to lie about a lot of things in the past.”

“[W]e need to have an independent investigation to look at this and determine exactly how the decision was made and what role, if any, this money played,” Schweizer declared.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent