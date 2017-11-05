SNL’s Michael Che on Trump’s Twitter ‘Emotional Breakdowns’: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

“Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-host Michael Che took on President Donald Trump Saturday over his “embarrassing” Twitter habits amid his former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s federal indictment.

Che described Trump’s behavior online as “emotional breakdowns.”

“Look, I’ve got to be honest, I can’t read anymore of this guy’s tweets. I’m tired of watching the President of the United States having emotional breakdowns on social media like he’s Tyreese. It’s embarrassing,” said Che.

“If you want to live tweet ‘Morning Joe’ or ‘Cupcake Wars ‘or whatever else you watch, fine,” He continued. “But indictments are important. And you work for us. So, go put on your baggy suit, fold your hair nice and answer all of our questions face to face like the public servant that you are. OK?”

