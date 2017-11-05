Texas Attorney General: Church Shooting ‘Is Going to Happen Again’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Fox News Channel viewers Sunday that a shooting just like the Sutherland Springs, TX church massacre will happen again if a criminal wanted it to happen.

advertisement

“[Y]ou can’t necessarily keep guns out of the hands of people who are going to violate the law,” Paxton said. “If somebody is willing to kill someone, they’re also going to be willing to violate a gun law.”

“And all I can say is in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry,” he continued. “And so, if it’s a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there’s always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people.”

Paxton said he wished there was a law to prevent these shootings, but said changing gun laws was not the answer.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent