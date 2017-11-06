Alec Baldwin Claims Melania Trump ‘Loves My Impersonation’ of the President

Monday on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” actor Alec Baldwin said he was told by an insider that first lady Melania Trump “loves” his “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of her husband, President Donald Trump.

advertisement

Baldwin said, “Someone told me — who’s friends with someone in the White House, or formerly in the White House — that Melania Trump loves SNL and she loves my impersonation and told this person, very high up in the White House brass there, that ‘that’s exactly what he’s like.'”

He added, “Apparently, Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks it’s funny.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN