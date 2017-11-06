Official: Texas Church Shooting Not Motivated by Race or Religion, ‘There Was a Domestic Situation’

During a press conference on Monday, Freeman Martin, the San Antonio Region Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the Texas church shooting said that the Texas church shooting wasn’t motivated by race or religion and there was a “domestic situation” where the suspect had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law.

Martin said, “It’s a senseless crime. But we can tell you that there was a domestic situation going on within this family. The suspect’s mother-in-law attended this church. We know that he had made threatening — she had received threatening texts from him. And we can’t go into details about that domestic situation that is continuing to be vetted and thoroughly investigated. But we want to get that out there, that this was not racially motivated. It wasn’t over religious beliefs. There was a domestic situation going on within the family with the in-laws.”

