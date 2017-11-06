VA Gov McAuliffe on Donna Brazile Revelations: ‘Nobody Cares’

Monday on MSNBC, Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) dismissed the allegations laid out by former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile in her forthcoming book, “Hacks.”

In her book, Brazile said the 2016 process for choosing the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, which was Hillary Clinton, was rigged.

McAuliffe’s reaction was “nobody cares,” and he attempted to steer the conversation to tomorrow’s gubernatorial election in Virginia.

Partial transcript as follows:

KATY TUR, MSNBC: I want to ask you about Donna Brazile and the allegations that are coming out in her new book. There’s a lot of people on both sides of the issue here saying that the DNC is completely rigged. There are other saying it’s not rigged at all, this is completely just the way politics works and people are making too a big deal over it. The fact of the matter is it’s in the news, it’s casting a negative spotlight on the Democratic party. I mean, you have to have some concern about how that’s going to play out in Virginia. Correct?

GOV. TERRY McAULIFFE (D-VA), FORMER DNC CHAIRMAN: Nobody cares.

TUR: Nobody cares? Let’s listen to Donna Brazile. One more time on This Week.

McAULIFFE: Nobody cares what’s Donna Brazile has said in a book. Nobody.

TUR: Governor, one second. Let’s listen to Donna Brazile.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONNA BRAZILE: For those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple months ago, you know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m going to tell my story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: You don’t think anybody cares about her story?

McAULIFFE: Nobody cares. You know what they care about? They care about beating Donald Trump tomorrow, they care about beating Ed Gillespie. Not one person in Virginia who is looking for a job, wants to get healthcare, making sure their kids get a quality education. I mean I know everybody in Washington in the little bubble loves to talk about this stuff. I did not get asked. I met thousands of people this weekend canvassing, not one single person asked me. They want a job, they want education. Not someone who wrote a book.

TUR: If Democrats don’t win tomorrow are you going to be concerned about the future of the party? I mean — take yourself out of it a second. If Democrats don’t win, outside observer, Democrats can not win in Virginia tomorrow, a swing state, where Donald Trump did not win. Donald Trump is not popular right now, they can’t win. Are you going to be concerned about the messaging right now and the leadership right now in the Democratic party?

McAULIFFE: Katy, all I’m telling you, we are going to win all three. I feel as confident about this as I have ever felt about any race. I have been out there. I have done over 40 events myself. I mean, Katy, you’ve got to enjoy life a little more. I mean it’s not so bad. Come move to Virginia, things are great here.