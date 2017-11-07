Andrew Napolitano: Justice Department Should Pick Up Where FBI Left Off on Hillary Investigation

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano argued the Justice Department should pick up where the FBI left off last year in investigating the Uranium One deal and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s involvement while secretary of state.

The first step he said would be to take the evidence to a grand jury and determine if there was enough for a Clinton indictment.

“I’ve argued for some time that Hillary should be indicted,” Napolitano said. “I mean, when the president fired Jim Comey, the stated reason was he dropped the ball on Hillary Clinton. Well, if he dropped the ball on Hillary Clinton, then the Justice Department should pick up that ball. That is, take the evidence that the FBI amassed against her of espionage, the failure to secure state secrets, bring it to a grand jury and see if a grand jury will indict.”

Then he went on to explain the Uranium One deal, which is laid out by Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer in “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” could be perceived as bribery.

“Now, following up on what Sen. [Lindsey] Graham said, we have evidence of potential bribery,” he added, “the delivery of — are you ready for this number? $148 million in bundled donations to the Clinton Foundation and the giving of $500,000 to Bill Clinton to give a speech in Moscow at the same time Mrs. Clinton and eight others in the government had to decide whether or not this company called Uranium One could purchase 25 percent of a uranium mine in Utah. Significance? Uranium One is owned by the Kremlin. Only Mrs. Clinton and others in the government could have authorized it. Is there a connection between $148 million in her family foundation and $500,000 in her husband’s bank account, and her decision to authorize this? That is worthy of Justice Department investigation, but not an independent counsel.”

Napolitano explained that an independent counsel would only be needed when the Justice Department had a conflict of interest.

“We should not have a proliferation of independent counsels,” he said.

