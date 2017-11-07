April Ryan: Trump Intentionally Galvanizing Uneducated White Males With Cultural Issues

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan said President Donald Trump fights his low approval rating by galvanizing his base of “uneducated” white males with cultural issues like the Confederacy and NFL players taking a knee.

Partial transcript as follows:

LEMON: April, let’s talk about the president’s approval rating. He’s at the lowest point overall. Just 36% say that they approve the way Trump is handling his job as president. How does the White House explain those low poll numbers which have been consistent throughout his presidency?

RYAN: Well, they are very reactionary and deflective. They’re blaming it on the Russia investigation. they’re blaming it on Democrats. And it’s interesting, Democrats who are trying to come up with some wins, particularly in the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, they’re blaming everything on the reactionary president for all the problems that we’re having.

But this president is trying to find his way out. And he’s doubling down with his base. And when it comes time to talk to his base, to galvanize them, he hits with topics that really resonate with them: the Confederacy, issues of race, the NFL with taking a knee or be it Charlottesville.

This president knows what strikes the chord of the “forgotten man,” the uneducated or those who have not attended college, white male who feels that they’re on the fringe and not touched by any form of government. And this president has reached out to them. So his numbers are low, but he keeps doubling down. But we’ve not seen kryptonite yet for this president to make him go out for the count. He continues to rebound some kind of way. But the question is how often can he do this in the midst of this Russia investigation and just the divisions that’s going on in this country?