FS1’s Whitlock: Kaepernick Doesn’t Want to Play Football — ‘He Wants to Go to War with the NFL’

Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” co-host Jason Whitlock said he, and possibly coaches and executives in the NFL are under the belief Colin Kaepernick does not want to play football anymore and would rather be an activist going to war with the NFL.

advertisement

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, reportedly extended an invitation to Kaepernick October 31 for a one-on-one meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but the league is yet to hear back.

Whitlock said Kaepernick ignoring the NFL’s invite is a “signal” the quarterback is actually not interested in playing.

“[The NFL] extended the invitation, you say you want to play in the NFL, the commissioner’s office is reaching out to you, offering yourself up. I get there may be this collusion case and maybe his advisers are saying no because the collusion case you can’t go, but I’ll just say they can communicate with the commissioner,” Whitlock explained.

“They can communicate with the league’s office,” he continued. “‘I appreciate the invite, we’re going to pass at this time.’ Or, ‘Could you send us what the agenda is? We’d love to talk …’ — just some form of communication with the guy with the most power in the NFL, the commissioner’s office. To me, when you don’t respond, that’s a signal to people that think like me or some head coaches or executives around the league, ‘Man, this dude really [doesn’t] want to play football. He wants to go to war with the NFL and be this activist.’ I think it’s a bad look.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent