Ted Cruz: It Is ‘a Mistake’ to Eliminate Deductions for State Income Taxes

Tuesday at a press conference on the Republican tax bill, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said it was a “mistake” to eliminate state and local income tax deductions.

Cruz said, “There are some taxpayers who are losing exemptions, particularly in some high-tax states like New York or California, that could conceivably be paying higher taxes. I think that is a mistake. I think tax reform needs to cut taxes for everybody.”

