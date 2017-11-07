Tony Gonzalez on Kaepernick’s NFL Career: ‘He’s Done’

Former star NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez believes free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s NFL career is “done.”

“He’s done,” Gonzalez told TMZ Sports. “I don’t think he’ll ever get a chance. Never again.”

Gonzalez, now a Fox NFL analyst, reasoned that Kaepernick’s ability has declined and is not “good enough for the headache.”

“Nothing against him, but last time he played, he didn’t play that well,” he added.

