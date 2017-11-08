Bannon: McConnell Ought to Resign When Tax Reform Is Done

While speaking to Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resign.

“The House has actually voted on, I think it’s 180 bills that the Senate has not taken up. Including many bills that would be a very difficult vote for…red state Democrats that we need to take down in 2018 and Mitch McConnell’s refused to do it. I’m to the point that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation…as soon as taxes are done.”

