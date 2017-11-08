Brazile on Leaked Debate Questions: ‘You Never Got a Chance to See the Things I Gave to Bernie or Martin O’Malley’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former DNC Chair Donna Brazile commented on her leaking debate questions to the Clinton campaign when she was at CNN by stating that CNN never gave her anything in advance, and people never got to see all the things she gave to Democratic presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley.

Brazile said, “I said last year, that CNN never provided us with any questions. CNN never gave us anything in advance. What I did say, and what I’ve said in the past, and what I say in this book, is that I, as an officer of the DNC — and I know WikiLeaks gave everybody certain questions in certain emails. But as an officer of the DNC, I sought to expand the number of debates, and I wanted to make sure that we had diverse voices, and we covered issues that had not been discussed in previous debates. … What I sought to do, Tucker, was to ensure that we had these issues on the table, and I made sure that our candidates — I didn’t want them blindsided. That’s what I admitted to.”

She added, “WikiLeaks sought to divide us. These were active measures where you got to see the things I gave to Hillary. You never got a chance to see the things I gave to Bernie or Martin O’Malley.”

