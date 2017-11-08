RNC Chair McDaniel: Our Base Is for Trump, GOP Candidates Should Be ‘Embracing’ the President

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel discussed last night’s election results in Virginia and New Jersey and said the Republican base was for President Donald Trump and that candidates should be embracing him if they want to win.

McDaniel said, “I travel the country. I’ll be in Iowa tonight. Our base is for our president. The enthusiasm for the president is still strong. You are seeing it with the record RNC fundraising. Voters want to see candidates embrace the president. And you saw it in Virginia with Ralph Northam saying I will work with the president. They want to see things get done and people work together across party lines. And that’s a lesson I think everyone can take away from last night and that race in Virginia.”

She continued, “I will say to any candidate in our party the greatest enthusiasm in our party is for President Trump. We’re seeing it across the country and I see it as party chair. I think any candidate should be embracing the president.”

