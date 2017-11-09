Australian Jockey Suspended for Punching Horse

A local jockey has been suspended for two weeks for punching his horse before a race in Port Lincoln. Details in 7 News at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/7pnpCY68CI

A jockey has been suspended two weeks for punching his horse before a race in Australia.

Dylan Caboche, 22, can be seen on camera mounted on the horse, She’s Reneldasgirl, and struggling to control it. He then jumps off the horse and punches it in the ribs while still holding the jockey whip.

Per Port Lincoln Times, a Thoroughbred Racing SA spokesperson said in a statement that the two-week penalty should send a message that Caboche’s behavior was not acceptable and the association would not condone or tolerate such behavior.

