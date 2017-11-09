Biden: ‘I Have a Regret That I Am Not President’

"I have a regret that I am not President..." Former VP Joe Biden opens up in revealing new interview with @Oprah : https://t.co/cWJShLm5CW pic.twitter.com/cLcFWuG3d5

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey set to air on Sunday, portions of which were broadcast on Thursday’s edition of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” former Vice President Joe Biden expressed regret that he isn’t president.

Biden stated, “I have a regret that I am not president. Because I think there’s so much opportunity. I think America is so incredibly well-positioned.”

Biden added that he thought he was the most qualified person in 2016, but didn’t run for president because he wasn’t “prepared to be able to give my whole heart, my whole soul, and all my attention” to running.

According to ABC, Biden also told Oprah, “I don’t regret the decision I made because it was the right decision for my family.”

