Boston Sports Radio Host Mocks ‘Moron’ Roy Halladay’s Death: ‘He Got What He Deserved’

Boston 98.5 The Sports Hub co-host Michael Felger went on a long rant Wednesday blasting “idiot” former MLB great Roy Halladay for crashing his airplane, leading to his death.

The “Felger and Mazz” co-host blamed Halladay for his death and leaving his family behind for a joyride, saying Halladay “got what he deserved.”

A portion of Felger’s quotes as follows, via Awful Announcing:

“He’s not a militarily-trained pilot, he’s not a professionally-trained pilot, he’s a Joe Q. Citizen who buys a plane that folds up and you can put in your garage and that’s amphibious, ‘Wheee! Oh look, I just landed on the water, everybody! I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids. Moron.” “As a 40-year-old grown-ass man, you’re still doing that, to the point where you’ve got to get in planes and race cars and all that crap? I’m sorry, dude, you’re on your own. I’ve got no sympathy for you.” “That guy’s like the bad guy to me. You’ve got a family! And you’re going to screw around in a little toy plane?” “If that’s how you’re wired, and that’s how you die? Bon voyage.” “I don’t blame the plane for the fact that the guy wanted to dive-bomb through mountains. You idiot!”

