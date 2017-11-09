Cuban: ‘I’m Considering’ Running for President as a Republican to Go Head on With Trump in the Primaries

Thursday on CNBC, NBA’s Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was considering running for president as a Republican because that would mean “you get to go head on with Trump right in the primaries.”

Cuban added, “There’s nothing I’d have more fun doing.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CUBAN: Republican before Democrat, most likely independent because I think a lot — I think there’s an incremental value for setting up an independent candidacy. Now, I understand the difficulties of that and the challenges of that from an infrastructure perspective, but the positives of doing it as a Republican means you get to go head on with Trump right in the primaries. There’s nothing I’d have more fun doing. The benefit of being an independent is you go right to the golden ticket time, right. And if I get enough support in the polls, then I get to participate with the debates, which is right up there with something.

SORKIN: I think you really are considering and thinking about it.

CUBAN: I’m considering, obviously considering. But again, what caring, loving parent would put their three young children through the disaster I mean my now 14-year-old girl, it’s hard enough raising a 14-year-old girl it’s really hard raising a 14-year-old girl and, you know, the thought of what she’d have to face over the next couple of years on social media and from her friends and particularly in a red state, that’s not, you know, a comforting thought.