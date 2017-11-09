FS1’s Bayless: Goodell’s Handling of Anthem Protests, Zeke Elliot ‘Coming Across as a Clown Show’

Thursday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Skip Bayless reacted to the report Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is attempting to block NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from getting a contract extension.

advertisement

According to Bayless, debacles such as the National Anthem protests and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence allegations were the “last straw.”

Bayless noted the fallout from the National Anthem protests in the NFL and Goodell’s handling of Elliott’s suspension as examples of the league coming across “as a clown show.”

“[N]o matter how much impact [National Anthem protests] they’ve had, and I think they’ve had great impact, they’ve also had negative impact on the ratings of this league. I mean, my God, we even had Vin Scully tell a group in Pasadena this week that he will never watch the NFL again because of the anthem protests — the great Vin Scully.”

“So, this is starting to have resounding consequences that Jerry and a growing group of other owners are afraid of,” he continued. “It’s starting to come across as a clown show to me.”

Bayless added that the NFL had made money “in spite of its lack of leadership at the top.”

“I don’t think you can defend this commissioner,” he said. “I don’t think you can defend his track record.”

Co-host Shannon Sharpe asked Bayless what has changed since the commissioners voted 32-0 to approve Goodell’s extension.

Bayless replied, “Anthem protests. [They’re] out of control.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent