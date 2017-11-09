Full Video: Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak vs. MSNBC Over Roy Moore Allegations

MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked Breitbart News senior editor at large Joel Pollak to respond Thursday to accusations in The Washington Post against Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Washington Post alleged that Moore committed inappropriate sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 and that he had relationships with three other young women — though all three of them were of legal age, and said there had been no sexual contact with Moore.

Pollak said, “We can all agree that anybody who commits sexual misconduct in the workplace has no business running for public office.”

He added, “I would point out what’s interesting in The Washington Post article is that they say ‘teenagers,’ in fact, you repeated that start of this segment. If you read the article, there are several cases mentioned, and of those cases, only one would have been legally problematic. All of the others are of legal relationships with women who were of age at a time when Roy Moore was single.

“So what they did there was a neat trick. They made this story about a kind of pattern you’re supposed to imagine — whereas as far as we know so far, there’s only one allegation that people ought to be concerned about.”

Pollak continued, “If this story is true — and I think any story of sexual misconduct especially with someone under age is very serious — why would The Washington Post wrap it with all kinds of perfectly legitimate relationships and with all kinds of political clutter? I think the reason people are questioning the accuracy of the piece, they packaged it with all sorts of other stuff that has nothing to do with the question. We’ll see where this goes and there’s a lot of drilling down that needs to be done.”

He added, “My point is The Washington Post successfully put out a narrative out, at least on MSNBC and other places there’s a pattern of teenagers. As far as we know, the facts could be different, but as far as we know, there’s only one relationship alleged that is problematic.”

He added, “Certainly the accusation is weighty, anyone who’s done those things should not run for office.”

