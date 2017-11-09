Pelosi: We Will Not Leave in December Without the DREAM Act Passing

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she would not support a spending bill in December that does not include a fix for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy.

advertisement

Pelosi said, “I have to see what the spending bill is but I fully intend that we will not leave here without the DREAM Act passing, with a DACA fix. And I’ve made that very clear.”

She added, “We are not kicking the can down to March.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN