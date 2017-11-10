GOP Rep Kinzinger: ‘Roy Moore Needs to Step Aside Now,’ I Believe These Allegations

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called on former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore to “step aside” from the December 12 U.S. Senate race in the Yellowhammer State in light of the sexual abuse accusations leveled against him in a report in The Washington Post.

Kinzinger said, “I think Roy Moore needs to step aside now. These allegations are disgusting, and I believe them, against him. And there is no way to defend this. And secondly, I think the Senate should say they will refuse to seat him, or in fact expel him, if he is the — if he is the senator from Alabama.”

He added, “Look, Alabama has a right to pick their senators, but this is beyond the pale to have this kind of contact with somebody when they were 14 years old. I don’t care how long ago it was. He was an adult. There could be more information coming forward. Who knows? This is a bridge too far and the Republican party ought to disown every aspect of him.”

