Maher: Liberals ‘Arrest Our Alleged Rapists’ – Conservatives ‘Elect Them’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued liberals arrest their alleged rapists while conservatives elect the alleged rapists on their side.

While discussing the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore during his opening monologue, Maher said, “I’ve got to defend my tribe here a little bit, liberals vs. conservatives. Because certainly, sexual harassment is absolutely the one thing we see now is totally, truly bipartisan, maybe the last thing that is. But no liberal defended Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey, who might be going to jail. Anthony Weiner is in jail. Louis CK, we hear, this week, did horrific things. Compare that to Trump and Roy Moore. We arrest our alleged rapists. They elect them.”

