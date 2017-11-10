Rep Peter King: Moore Must ‘Prove His Innocence’ or ‘Step Down’

Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore should “prove his innocence” of sexual abuse accusations or “step down.”

King said, “Ordinarily, the person is entitled to the presumption of innocence. But in this case, it’s so serious, and the fact it’s backed up by other women, and it’s so hideous, I would say unless he can prove his innocence, the burden is on him within the next day, or so, he should step down. He owes it to the state and the U.S. Senate.”

He continued, “You could always have one person saying one thing, and memories could change. That’s all possible. But when you have this type of corroboration, it’s a burden on him, and the fact he’s sending out fundraising appeals based on this to me is really, really bad form.”

He added, “I’m saying I think the balance is shifted here. The burden is now on him. If he can’t disprove the charges in a brief period of time, then he should step aside. These are among the most hideous crimes you could imagine. To me, this is despicable, a 14-year-old girl. It’s beyond any comprehension.”

