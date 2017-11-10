Rush Limbaugh to Roy Moore: Hire Hillary Clinton

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh had a suggestion for embattled former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the GOP nominee in a December 12 special election for U.S. Senate: Hire Hillary Clinton.

Limbaugh had a similar proposal for Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein last month, arguing Weinstein needed Clinton, the “CEO of bimbo eruption.”

Moore is under attack after a Washington Post story alleged Moore engaged in inappropriate conduct with underage women in the late 1970s.

Partial transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

Judge Moore, same advice I gave Harvey Weinstein: Hire the best. Somebody who has proven that they can get people off. Ahem, let me try that again. Judge Moore, you need — (laughing) — excuse me, folks. Ahem. Judge Moore, you need to hire somebody who has proven that they can make sure the charges don’t stick. Let me try that again. Judge Moore, you need to go out and you need to hire somebody who has a proven ability to destroy the women and the media coming forward with the allegations. And there is one person that stands above everybody in this regard. Their name is Hillary Clinton. She not only kept the governor of Arkansas in office, she kept the president of the United States in office. She ran the bimbo eruptions operation. Any time any woman came forward and alleged sexual improprieties, sexual harassment, rape, what have you, against her own husband, she led the team that destroyed those women. And there still to this day is nobody better. And she’s available. I don’t know if you could afford her. (laughing) And I don’t know that she would take the case. Because the simple fact of the matter is, the Republican Party wants this guy gone. But he’s not gonna leave. He says he’s not gonna leave, and he says the charges are false. I refuse to stand down. He says I refuse to give up.

