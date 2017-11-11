MSNBC’s Reid: I Think About George Wallace a Lot When I Think About Donald Trump

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid said in a discussion with Lawrence O’Donnell about his book, “Playing With Fire,” that she thinks of President Donald Trump whenever she thinks about segregationist George Wallace.

“I think [about] George Wallace a lot when I think about Donald Trump,” Reid told her fellow MSNBC host. “Is he comparable to Wallace or something different?”

O’Donnell replied, “The Wallace campaign was about hate in both directions. It was about Wallace expressing the hatred of the other side that his voters felt. Trump did exactly the same thing. You would see a protester at a Trump rally and, very quickly, Trump caught on to, ‘Oh, this is the good part of the rally. The part where I get to say, I want to punch him in the face.’ That was pure Wallace. Taken right out — not that Trump has the vaguest notion of history and that it had been done before. He had exactly the same sense of, kind of, vulgar showmanships that Wallace did.”

