Pirro: It’s ‘Dangerous’ to Be a Trump Supporter

In her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro accused the left of tolerating violence in regards to conservatives and President Donald Trump’s supporters.

advertisement

Pirro listed off Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) shooting, the violence in Berkeley and Antifa as prime examples of the danger the left poses.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Pirro stated. “With conviction and an air of condescension, the left so hates Donald Trump and those who support him that they sanction the use of violence against them. They are attempting to recast our legal system without authority to do so, without legislative sanction and without judicial intervention. To them, the use of physical and justified if they disagree with your politics. The very ones who call you call you fascist, and label themselves ‘anti-fascist,’ or ‘Antifa,’ are changing the rules, propagating a legal theory that is not only outrageously incorrect and affront to democracy, it’s an outright attempt at anarchy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent