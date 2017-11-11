SNL Hits Roy Moore Over Sex Abuse Accusations in Cold Open

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” took aim at Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with an underage female when he was 32-years-old.

advertisement

In the skit, Moore, played by Mikey Day, met with Beck Bennett playing the role of Vice President Mike Pence. “Pence” called for Moore to step down, but Day argued the accusations are “all lies.”

Bennett left and Kate McKinnon’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions character appeared out of a cabinet and also suggested “Moore” drop out, saying he was “too Alabama.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent