SNL Presents a Message From the DNC Paid for By Mark Cuban: ‘We’re Back, Baby!’

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” a message from the Democratic National Committee featured Democrats gloating about their victories in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday.

The bit had actors playing Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Tim Kaine, Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders and other notable Democrats rejoicing over the wins, exclaiming, “We’re back, baby!”

“We haven’t felt this confident since the day before Trump won,” Alex Moffat said as Chuck Schumer.

“Joe Biden” and “Bernie Sanders” appeared in the spot, saying they were still hanging around the party. Kate McKinnon reprised her Hillary Clinton role and said the wins means she would be getting another chance at president.

Leslie Jones playing Donna Brazile concluded the skit by vowing to “destroy all of this.”

The message following the DNC’s outreach attempt said it was paid by “Mark Cuban for Republican president.”

