AL Radio Talker Dale Jackson on Roy Moore: This Is a 40-Year-Old Story and We’re Being Told to Take It on Faith

In an appearance Friday on HLN, Huntsville, AL radio talk show host Dale Jackson argued there was reason for Alabamians to be skeptical of a report in The Washington Post last week that accused former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls decades ago.

According to Jackson, the timing of the report, which a month within the special election and the apparent disdain some in the northeastern corridor have for those in Alabama create cause for voters not to trust the report.

“[T]he incentive is pretty easy here: You stop Roy Moore from being the United States Senator. If they believe that this is a hit piece, then that’s the incentive. You go out and find people that are willing to make that argument, and you go out and you find people that corroborate it. I don’t know if it is true or not. Just like [Andrea Lindenberg] said, I don’t know. But this is a 40-year-old story here, and we are being told to just take it on faith and say, ‘Hey, make your decision on who you vote for the United States Senate on this.’”

“There is no time for this story to be confirmed or debunked completely and that is by design,” he continued. “Clearly the media has been against Roy Moore from the very beginning. They are against Donald Trump as well. Why would you expect people in a red state to trust people in New York and Washington, D.C. when all they do is talk about how stupid they are, how wrong they are, how racist they are. And then you try to convince them, ‘Oh, no, no, no – this time you stupid racist people, trust us, trust us, trust us. It’s not going to work.”

