Brennan: Trump Is Demonstrating to Putin He ‘Can Be ‘Played’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump’s statements on Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election had shown Vladamir Putin that he “can be played.”

advertisement

Brennan said, “Well, I think what he’s doing is saying to Vladimir Putin, we need to put this behind us because there is important work to be done. And I agree. We need to be able to find a way to improve relations between Moscow and Washington. But I think what by not confronting the issue directly, and not acknowledging to Putin, that we know that you’re responsible for this, I think he’s giving Putin a pass and I think it demonstrates to Mr. Putin that Donald Trump can be played by foreign leaders who are going to appeal to his ego and try to play upon his insecurities. Which is very, very worrisome from a national security standpoint.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN