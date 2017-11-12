Conway on Roy Moore: We Cannot Be ‘Prosecuting People Through the Press’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway addressed the sexual abuse accusations leveled against Alabama U.S. Senate candidate and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a report in The Washington Post.

Conway said, “I know what I read. I don’t know the accusers. I don’t know Judge Roy Moore. I want to make sure we’re not prosecuting people through the press. He’s denied the allegations. I have read the stories. I have not heard testimony, evidence, but what people are saying publicly.”

She continued, “It would be a dangerous conversation for any of us to just be cast aside as guilty because of press reports. This is a democracy with a constitutional system that allows us to have a process. We’re not in trial here. I only know what I read. What I read is very disturbing. What I read offends me greatly as a woman, as a mother of three young girls.”

She added, “The conduct as described is not just offensive and disgusting, it disqualifies anyone who has done it from holding public office.”

