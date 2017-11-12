Dem Sen Van Hollen Denies Double Standard in Democrat Response to Roy Moore Allegations

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Democrats were not are applying a double standard in their responses to allegations of a sexual encounter with an underage woman by GOP Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore compared to their reaction to sexual misconduct allegations against former President Bill Clinton.

Van Hollen said, “I don’t think there is any double standard here. You’re also talking in this case, you know, about allegations of child sexual abuse. We know what the allegations are. The people of Alabama will have to look at the facts, search their conscience, and make a decision.”

(h/t The Hill)

