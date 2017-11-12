DNC Chiar Perez: ‘I Am Not Talking About Impeachment’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez brushed aside the $10 million ad campaign from Democratic donor Tom Steyer, saying he’s not talking about impeaching President Donald Trump.

Perez said Steyer “has the right to do whatever he wants to do.”

“He invested a lot of money,” he continued. “I applaud his efforts in investing in organizing and helping to elect Democrats. A number of people are very — myself included — are very, very concern about the culture of corruption that has engulfed Washington, D.C.”

He added, “I’m not talking about impeachment. I’m talking about good jobs for folks. I’m talking about health care for all. I’m talking about making sure that we’re fighting for the issues that matter.”

