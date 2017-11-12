GOP Sen Toomey: Moore Should Step Aside — ‘I Think the Accusations Have More Credibility Than the Denial’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), said former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore should “step aside” from the December 12 U.S. Senate race in light of the sexual abuse accusations leveled against him in a report in The Washington Post.

Toomey said, “I don’t know how this is going to turn out. This is a terrible situation, nearly 40-year-old allegation. We’ll probably never know for sure exactly what happened. From my point of view, I have to say I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it is best if Roy would just step aside.”

