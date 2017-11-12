Kasich: Roy Moore Should Step Aside — ‘Everything in Life Can’t Be About Who Wins an Election’

Ohio Gov. @JohnKasich calls on Roy Moore to step aside: "Everything in life can't be about who wins an election." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/r1YM955LBh

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore “should step aside” in the December 12 U.S. Senate race in light of the sexual abuse accusations leveled against him in a report in The Washington Post.

advertisement

Kasich said, “Everything in life can’t be about who wins an election. It just can’t be that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN