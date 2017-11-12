Klobuchar: If Moore Wins He Can Be Expelled After an Ethics Committee Investigation

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) discussed the report in The Washington Post that accused former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct.

She said if Moore were to win in the December 12 U.S. Senate special election, he could be expelled if an ethics committee finds wrongdoing in an investigation.

Klobuchar said, “We may not have much choice on that, but we have choice on something else. That is that you can expel a senator once they are in with two-thirds of the vote after the ethics committee does an investigation. There is a step between here, Chuck. That is that there is an alternative candidate in Doug Jones, former U.S. Attorney, great prosecutor, someone running on trust with the voters and also health care in Alabama and the real issues that will effect the people of that state. So the polls are tightening there, and while it is incredibly important to go after these past allegations, I want people to remember that there is another alternative here to Roy Moore who is removed from the Alabama Supreme Court because he wasn’t following the law.”

