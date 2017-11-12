Mnuchin on Roy Moore: ‘It Appears That There Is a Significant Issue Here That Needs to Be Addressed’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addressed the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a report in The Washington Post.

Mnuchin said Moore should “step down,” if the allegations “prove to be true.”

Mnuchin continued,”I’m not an expert on this issue. People should investigate this issue and get the facts. If these allegations are true, absolutely. This is incredibly inappropriate behavior.”

He added, “It appears that there is a significant issue here that needs to be addressed.”

