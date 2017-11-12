NBC’s Todd: McConnell’s Reaction to Roy Moore Report Felt ‘Orchestrated’ — He Decided It Is ‘Worse’ If Moore Wins

Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press,” the panel discussed the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a report last week in The Washington Post.

Host Chuck Todd said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R.-KY) reaction seemed “orchestrated.”

Todd said, “Is Mitch McConnell the way he has been — this clearly felt almost orchestrated — the minute, within an hour this came out many of the McConnell’s allies came out said he has to go. It sounds like Mitch McConnell has decided it is worse if Roy Moore wins.”

