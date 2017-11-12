Watch: Durbin Dodges on Whether He Will Vote to Expel Bob Menendez If Convicted

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) refused to “get into the hypotheticals,” when asked if he would vote to expel Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) if he is convicted at his federal corruption trial.

Durbin said, “I’m not going to get into the hypotheticals on either of these situations. As I said, several steps removed. I’m hopeful that when all is said and done that Bob Menendez will be returning to the Senate representing the state of New Jersey.

