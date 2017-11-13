ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Lauds ‘Patriotic’ Colin Kaepernick for Being Named ‘Citizen of the Year’ — ‘Richly Deserved’

Monday, ESPN’s “First Take” praised Colin Kaepernick, who was announced as GQ’s “Citizen of the Year” for kneeling for the National Anthem and being a “lightning rod and a powerful symbol of activism and resistance.”

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman said Kaepernick “richly deserved” the honor, asking, “Who else would you give it to?”

Stephen A. Smith agreed with Kellerman, adding, “In this nation that we live in, it’s always a beautiful thing, even if someone appears divisive, it’s always a beautiful thing to challenge the culture, challenge the conscience of America, thereby reminding us of what we are supposed to be as a gorgeous mosaic that exists in the world that we live in. If there’s anybody that’s personified that in the world of sports, it is Colin Kaepernick.”

“I’m saying that not just for that support him, but for those who oppose him,” he continued. “If you oppose him, you’re forced to ask yourself why. By asking yourself why, you are forced to be introspective and look at yourself, what you stand for, what your belief system is.”

“Protest at personal risk is patriotic and is part of the best traditions of the United States of America,” Kellerman concluded.

