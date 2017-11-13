FS1’s Cowherd on Kaepernick GQ Award: Media ‘Only Speaking to Half the Country’

Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” host Colin Cowherd reacted to GQ naming activist quarterback Colin Kaepernick their “Citizen of the Year” for kneeling for the National Anthem, calling the move a “political statement.”

After co-host Jason Whitlock said Kaepernick’s award was “embarrassing,” Cowherd noted how poorly the magazine industry is doing, saying it is “dying” because publishers ignore conservatives.

“What’s the magazine industry doing in America? It’s talking to half the country. That’s why the industry is dying,” Cowherd explained. “This was a political award.”

“This is why the magazine industry is out of business, why “Sports Illustrated,” which I grew up — that was the magazine, more than my local newspaper, it’s dead. Why? We have a country now that speaks to half the people. You want to know why the Fox News Channel does OK and makes a billion dollars a year? Because it is the one place conservatives feel speaks for them. That’s why the liberal channels slice and dice the audience and the conservatives go to one channel. This to me is a political statement.”

